Ben Yoder, 21, was reported missing on Oct. 7, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The body of an Adams County man who was missing since October 2019 was found Wednesday morning, according to State Police.

His body was found around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the Union Township building on Pine Grove Road in Littlestown.