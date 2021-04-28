x
Barn once used as Civil War field hospital destroyed in early morning fire

The Mount Joy Township blaze was reported to Adams County dispatchers just after 2 a.m. on the 2000 block of Baltimore Pike.
Credit: Scanner02 Photography (via Facebook)

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say an early morning fire destroyed a Pennsylvania barn used as a field hospital during the battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War.

The Mount Joy Township blaze was reported to Adams County dispatchers just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The structure was located on the 2000 block of Baltimore Pike.

Chief Eric Hubbard of the Barlow Volunteer Fire Company told the Hanover Evening Sun that the structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He said the barn was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. 

Hubbard said the barn was kept in its historic state by the owners, the Outlet Shoppes of Gettysburg. A state police fire marshal will determine the cause.

