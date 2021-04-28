Barn once used as Civil War field hospital destroyed in early morning fire

The Mount Joy Township blaze was reported to Adams County dispatchers just after 2 a.m. on the 2000 block of Baltimore Pike.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say an early morning fire destroyed a Pennsylvania barn used as a field hospital during the battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War.

Chief Eric Hubbard of the Barlow Volunteer Fire Company told the Hanover Evening Sun that the structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He said the barn was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.