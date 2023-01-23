Police: 4 men sprayed animal urine at woman outside Gettysburg Walmart

The suspects also sprayed doe estrous -- commonly used as a buck lure -- in the aisle of the store during the Jan. 8 incident, according to State Police.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Four Adams County men are facing charges after State Police claim they sprayed a woman with animal urine in the parking lot of a Walmart store near Gettysburg earlier this month.

Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18, all of Fairfield, have been charged with harassment in the alleged incident, which occurred at a Walmart store on the 1200 block of York Road in Straban Township on Jan. 8, according to State Police.

Investigators claim the four men sprayed doe estrous, which is commonly used as a buck lure, in the aisles of the store, then drove by a 41-year-old female victim in the parking lot and sprayed the urine on her as well.