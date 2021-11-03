Meet Archie, another Central PA pet vying for stardom as the next Cadbury bunny

Archie, who lives with his family in McSherrystown, Adams County, joins Sheldon the Miniature Donkey of Dover, York County in this year's contest.

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. — FOX43 has learned there is ANOTHER Central Pennsylvania animal hoping to earn your vote in a contest to star as a Cadbury bunny in an upcoming commercial for the Easter treat.

Archie, a cute little pup from McSherrystown, Adams County, joins Sheldon the Miniature Donkey from Dover, York County, in this year's contest.

It's the second straight year that Central Pennsylvania has been represented in the contest, which asks fans to decide which of 10 finalists will join a furry lineup of adorable animals in becoming a Cadbury bunny in a commercial.

The winner also receives a $5,000 cash prize, which presumably goes to their family.

Last year, Conswala the Llama represented York County and the Keystone State in Cadbury's contest, which was ultimately won by Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged puppy that won the hearts of voters nationwide.

Archie's family says he loves people and the outdoors, and has been a great addition to the household.

"Archie has a heart of gold!" his contest entry says. "At 4mo old, Archie had an accident which caused him to have surgery on his elbow. As a puppy, this was a challenge for the entire family. Not once, did he challenge us in his care. After 8 wks, Archie was able to enjoy his puppy lifestyle. He loves people and the outdoors. Archie has been the best addition to our family."