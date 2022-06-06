Pa. Department of Agriculture announces there's funding available for agricultural plastics recycling program

Secretary Russell Redding said a recycling program for agricultural plastics like silage bags, silo covers and bale wraps would be an economic and environmental win.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Monday announced there is funding available to those interested in developing a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program.

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project (APRP) is designed to assist Pennsylvania farmers in better managing their used agricultural plastics, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in a press release.

“Agricultural plastics are often single-use items that serve a specific, initial purpose, but eventually become a waste product,” Redding said. “Landfilling plastics is both an expense and an environmental hazard. Recycling agricultural plastics through programs like APRP is both an environmental and economic choice. It allows resources to be reused without cost, making it a win for farmers and the environment.”

APRP is a statewide pilot program with a focus in Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties.

Redding said the program is designed to:

Develop and strengthen agricultural plastic recycling systems by facilitating local initiatives within the agriculture and recycling communities

Integrate existing materials management infrastructure

Seek markets for recovered agricultural plastic

Examples of agricultural plastics include (but aren't limited to):

silage bags

bunker silo covers

bale wraps and twines

hoop house covers

planting trays and containers

row covers

mulch films

APRP is made possible through monies secured from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Redding said. The grants do not require matching funds. Payment of grant funds will occur on a reimbursement basis. An advance payment option may be available with written submission of justification and subsequent approval from the department.

Proposals must be submitted online using the Department of Community and Economic Development's Electronic Single Application.

Proposals must now be submitted by June 8 at 5 p.m. Applicants who have questions may contact Jessica Lenker at 717-772-5212 or jeslenker@pa.gov.