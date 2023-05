The York County Coroner's Office confirmed that Ruth Houser, 84, succumbed to injuries she had sustained after a single-vehicle crash.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office confirmed that an Adams County woman succumbed to injuries she sustained a week after a car crash.

Ruth Houser, 84, of Tyrone Township, Adams County, was transported to Wellspan York Hospital on May 16 after a single-vehicle crash in Strabran Township, according to the coroner.