Adams County Winery is using new bottle crusher to help sustainably re-use old bottles

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg winery is using a new bottle crusher that will allow the business to reuse glass wine bottles sustainably.

Adams County Winery, the fifth-oldest operating winery in Pennsylvania, said it is the first winery in Pennsylvania to use the Expleco GLS 2.0 bottle crusher.

The winery had previously struggled to find a way to recycle glass, as local recycling companies have halted the acceptance of glass products.

Now it is combating the issue and providing a solution completely in-house, the winery said.

“The Adams County Winery team decided we needed to find a sustainable way to reuse our bottles on site, so we started researching," said Adams County Winery general manager Dan Baumgardner. "We found the [Expleco GLS 2.0] bottle crusher from Johnson Recycling Solutions and knew it would be the perfect addition for our needs, considering how difficult it is to recycle glass now.

"Plus, there are so many uses for the crushed bottle sand on-site."

The sand from the bottle crusher is being tested for use in the gardens and vineyards as a sustainable weed controller, without disturbing the surroundings, the winery said. Tent sandbags and winery decorations are among the other sand uses.

Adams County Winery opened its doors in 1975 in Orrtanna, and is currently Pennsylvania’s fifth oldest operating winery, as well as the Gettysburg area’s original winery.

The Farm Winery location sits on 40 acres of rolling hills and farmland while operating out of an 1860s registered historic bank barn.

In 1988, one of their most popular wines, Tears of Gettysburg, was born and remains one of the oldest wines in Pennsylvania.

The vineyard is home to five different varieties of grapes, spanning over 12.5 acres.