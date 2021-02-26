Adams County announces plans for COVID-19 community vaccination center in Gettysburg

The county is partnering with WellSpan Health to provide a vaccination center. The opening date will be contingent upon vaccine availability, the county said.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 24.

Adams County has entered an agreement to partner with WellSpan Health to establish a community COVID-19 vaccination center at the county's Department of Emergency Services Center, a spokesperson with the county told FOX43 Friday.

A memorandum of understanding between the county and WellSpan was signed at the Adams County Commissioners' meeting on Wednesday, according to County Manager Steve Nevada.

The Department of Emergency Services is located at 230 Greenamyer Lane in Gettysburg.

While the logistics and infrastructure are in place, the CVC's opening date will be determined by vaccine supply, Nevada said.

The CVC will be staffed and administered by Wellspan, with Adams County supplying the venue, maintenance, security and traffic control as required.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

Both Wellspan and non-Wellspan clients can sign up with My Wellspan to schedule an appointment when supply is available, Nevada said.

If individuals do not have internet or prefer to use the phone, they are encouraged to call the Wellspan COVID-19 Hotline at 855-851-3641.

With Wednesday's agreement, Adams County joins Franklin and York counties as those who have entered agreements with WellSpan to establish community vaccination sites.

Franklin County commissioner Dave Keller said Thursday that the county is finalizing plans for the facility and will announce more details soon.

York County announced Thursday that it has entered an agreement with WellSpan and will release the location of its planned CVC at a later date, once details are finalized.

Lancaster County and Dauphin County have also announced their planned CVCs this month.