Adams County

Pa. State Police searching for armed robbery suspect at Adams County CVS

The suspect allegedly displayed a firearm and stole approximately $2,000 after forcing himself into the manager's office.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating an armed robbery at a CVS.

According to PSP at the Gettysburg Barracks, on July 25 at 7:08 p.m., an unidentified man forced entry into the manager's office of the CVS located at 1310 York Road in Straban Township. 

The suspect allegedly displayed a firearm and stole approximately $2,000. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction. 

The suspect has been described as a white man who is 5'10". He wore a black boonie style hat, a green bandana covering his face, a gray sweatshirt with a gray camo shirt underneath, black pants and gray Nike shoes.

According to troopers, it appeared that the suspect has some sort of skin condition on his hands as well as a possible tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect has been asked to contact PSP at the Gettysburg Barrack at 717-334-8111.

