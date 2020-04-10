Adams County man dies in hospital after three-vehicle crash

The York County coroner responded to the hospital four days after the crash and certified the death of 87-year-old Kenneth Diveley of Orrtanna.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in York Hospital Friday night after being invovled in a three-vehicle crash days earlier in Adams County.

The York County coroner responded to the hospital four days after the crash and certified the death of 87-year-old Kenneth Diveley of Orrtanna.

His death was ruled as an accident and he died from subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a motor vehicle collision, according to the York County coroner.

State police say Diveley was a restrained driver of an SUV at Cashtown Road Chambersburg Road when his vehicle was struck on the driver's side. The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on the roof.

A third vehicle was involved after the initial impact, according to authorities.

A passenger of the Diveley's vehicle was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries. Diveley was flown to York Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries four days after the crash.