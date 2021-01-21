Adams County man charged with threatening Congressman Scott Perry

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 64-year-old Adams County man has been charged with threatening U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, according to State Police.
Mark S. Malinowski, of East Berlin, was charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment by communication after police reviewed a series of phone calls and emails he sent to Perry and determined they were threatening in nature.
Police were alerted regarding the communications on Jan. 12, and Malinowski was charged Wednesday, police say.
Perry, 58, is a U.S. Congressman from the 10th District, which covers all of Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.