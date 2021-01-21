Adams County man charged with threatening Congressman Scott Perry

Mark S. Malinowski, 64, of East Berlin, is accused of making a series of threats to Perry via email and phone calls, according to State Police.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 64-year-old Adams County man has been charged with threatening U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, according to State Police.

Mark S. Malinowski, of East Berlin, was charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment by communication after police reviewed a series of phone calls and emails he sent to Perry and determined they were threatening in nature.

Police were alerted regarding the communications on Jan. 12, and Malinowski was charged Wednesday, police say.