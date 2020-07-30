Adams County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to New Oxford man's fatal overdose

Bradly Bowman, 29, of McSherrystown, is accused of providing the drugs used by Michael Snyder, who was found dead in his home on May 30.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — A 29-year-old McSherrystown man has been accused of delivering fentanyl-laced drugs to a New Oxford man who later died of an overdose earlier this year.

Bradly Michael Bowman is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses in connection to the death of Michael Snyder, who was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his New Oxford apartment on May 30, according to a criminal complaint filed by detectives with the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say an examination of the victim's phone uncovered Facebook messages between he and Bowman, in which they arrange a drug transaction. The messages include an exchange where they arrange to meet at a Sheetz store in Gettysburg, the complaint states.

Surveillance footage from the Sheetz shows vehicles registered to Bowman and Snyder meeting in the parking lot. Snyder is seen exiting his vehicle and entering Bowman's, where he remained for less than a minute. The two vehicles are then seen departing.

Investigators recovered additional Facebook message exchanges between the two men in which they are allegedly conversing about drug transactions, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Bowman admitted to knowing Snyder and occasionally speaking to him on the phone, but denied meeting him on May 30 until confronted with the recovered Facebook messages.