Adams County locals are paying tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Keith Shue, Steven Barry, and Marvis Greene hope to remind everyone — through artwork — of the great sacrifices made to protect the nation.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The key phrase when thinking about the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, is "never forget."

Surely, Steven Barry and Keith Shue of Adams County have not forgotten the events that transpired when they were working and running their day-to-day errands.

"One of our guys came in and said 'a plane just hit the trade center.' I said 'that's funny a plane doesn't hit the trade center how big was it?" said Barry, "usually a pilot can dodge a building that size- we're under attack, someone's attacking us."

"Two planes don't hit two towers, especially those two towers," said Shue.

Both Barry and Shue along with an artist, Marvis Greene, have decided to pay tribute to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for numerous occasions in American history. The three are doing this by decorating cars in memory of those brave souls and decided to do the same for this year's tribute.

"I just think people need to be joined back together again like they were on September 11th," said Shue.

Barry says the current state of the nation is divided and hopes the 20th anniversary of a turning point in American history will bring people in unity.

"We don't want them to forget about the people that passed away that ran into that building that day to save people and never came back," said Barry.

Greene echoes the same sentiment.

"There's a lot of sorrow, but there's going to be a lot of hope, not a lot of destruction on the car, just to let people know, 'hey, we should never forget about 9/11," said Greene.

Every part of the 2006 Mustang vehicle will be covered with faces and designs of first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The team hopes to have the project completed by Sept. 7th to unveil its first debut in Shanksville, Pa., to honor the families of flight 93.

"Either you take over this plane, or you're going to a building like the rest of them they knew it so, they fought back. So, that’s where America fought back, flight 93," said Barry.