ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders in Adams County battled a fire this morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire along the 2600 block of York Road in Straban Township just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.

It quickly rose to a two-alarm fire as firefighters worked.

Officials at the scene said no one was home at the time of the fire, but a family of four and their pets were displaced.