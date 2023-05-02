Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

The event allows visitors to enjoy a hot beverage and get to know some of Creekside Farm's goats.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit.

Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday.

Families got the chance to interact and play with goats at the market ahead of Valentine's Day.

Visitors enjoyed 20-minute sessions with the goats, as well as hot cocoa and coffee.

The farm's owner says the event is a great way to connect with the community.

"This is actually the first time we've done goat cuddling," said Creekside Farm and Market owner Andrew Alwine. "We've done cow cuddles in the past, and everyone knows us for our sunflowers and pumpkins, but this gives us an opportunity to educate the public on how we take care of our animals and the chance to play with them for a bit."