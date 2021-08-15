Adams County farm holds 31st annual peach festival

The Hollabaugh Bros. Farm held its annual Peach Festival this past weekend after it had to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County farm held it's 31st annual peach festival over this past weekend.

The Hollabaugh Brothers Farm held it's annual peach festival at its Bulters Township farm, with festivities taking place all weekend at the location off Carlisle Road in Biglerville.

The festival offered a variety of peach themed treats, from peach milkshakes to peach rings, along with live music and family activities.

Family members with Hollabaugh Farms said they felt excited to be back after the required break last year because of the pandemic.

"It's just so fun to welcome people back to the farm, that people want to come here, that people choose to come here," said Ellie Vranich, "that we can share the bounty of what we grow, our livelihoods with people coming out to enjoy a day at the farm."

While the festival ended Aug. 15, Hollabaugh Brothers Farm will be hosting a water-themed kids night this Friday, Aug. 20, and a peach muffins family cooking class the following day.

