Adams County detectives charge Maryland man with sharing child porn while working in Gettysburg

Kamran Saleem, 29, is accused of sharing the videos while working at Gettysburg American Fuel earlier this year, authorities say

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Detectives with the Adams County District Attorney's Office have charged a 29-year-old Maryland man with sharing videos of suspected child pornography while working at a Gettysburg business earlier this year.

Kamran Saleem, of Ellicott City, is charged with sexual abuse of children, disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, authorities say. He allegedly admitted to sharing the videos with a friend while working at Gettysburg American Fuel on the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Adams County detectives began investigating Saleem on March 16 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who provided a chat transcript on Facebook Messenger that included a suspected child porn video. One of the profiles on the chat was linked to Saleem's email address, detectives say.

A trace of the IP address led authorities to Gettysburg American Fuel, where a Gettysburg Borough Police Officer confirmed Saleem was employed.

A search warrant served to Facebook allowed detectives to obtain a chat record from Jan. 25, during which Saleem allegedly shared two videos of suspected child porn with another man, the complaint states.

When questioned by police, Saleem allegedly admitted to sharing the videos, according to the complaint.