Adams County

Firefighters on scene of blaze in Adams County

The blaze was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at a building on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township.
Credit: Evan Craig

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Fire crews and emergency responders were dispatched to battle a fire at a commercial building in Adams County Tuesday morning, according to dispatch accounts.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a commercial property on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, according to emergency dispatchers. 

There was no word on what caused the fire, or whether anyone was injured.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

Fire in Adams County

1 / 3
Cindy Walker

