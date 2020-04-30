2020 Market on the Square event in New Oxford canceled

Organizers say the decision to cancel the June 20 event was made out of consideration for safety concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — The 64th Annual Market on the Square in New Oxford scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has been cancelled after extensive discussion and consideration, organizers said Thursday.

Organizers said the decision was made out of consideration for safety concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event will return on June 19, 2021, according to organizers.

The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce planned to roll out new additions to the event in 2020, including a new logo, live entertainment and a farmers’ market. These updates are in addition to the wide variety of antique, vintage, craft and food vendors that attend the event each year. The Chamber now plans to roll out these changes in 2021, organizers said.