Adams County police warn of officer impersonation phone scam

The scammer has allegedly been identifying himself as Officer Steven Cox and the phone number being used is 717-323-6157.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Gettysburg police are investigating a reported scammer posing as an officer.

According to the department, the scammer is calling people stating that he is from the Gettysburg Police Warrant Service of Gettysburg Police Department and has a warrant out for the victim's arrest.

The person being called is advised to provide money to the caller or they will reportedly be arrested.

The Gettysburg Borough Police Department announced that they are aware of several residents being contacted by this individual.