Mother facing homicide charges after admitting to shaking 15-month-old daughter

Felisha Ellis, 26, admitted to police that she was frustrated and upset, leading her to shake the baby repeatedly.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Tyrone Township woman is facing homicide charges after admitting to shaking her 15-month-old, causing fatal injuries.

Felisha Ellis, 26, of the 1900 bloc of Upper Bermudian Road in Tyrone Township, is facing criminal homicide charges for her role in the incident.

On May 29 around 8:50 a.m., Ellis called 911 saying that she had dropped her 15-month-old daughter.

She said the child was not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.

Police and EMS responded to the scene, and the child was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

When interviewed, Ellis told police that she had only gotten the custody of her children back in February, according to the criminal complaint.

After speaking with doctors, police learned that the child had suffered numerous and very serious injuries that were not consistent with a fall.

When police spoke to Ellis again, she explained that she was frustrated and upset and had shaken the baby repeatedly.

The 15-month-old-child passed away from her injuries on May 31.