Adams County woman dies of injuries sustained in Dec. 2021 home invasion

Barbara Laughman was injured when Steven David Shaffer forced his way into her home and attacked her before being shot and killed by Laughman's husband, police say.

An Adams County woman has died of injuries sustained in a home invasion more than five months ago, the York County Coroner's Office said Monday.

Barbara Laughman, 79, sustained critical injuries on Dec. 22, 2021, when Steven David Shaffer forced his way inside her Green Springs Road home in Berwick Township, Adams County and attacked her and her husband, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Schaffer was eventually shot and killed by Laughman's husband, who had retrieved a gun from his bedroom while Schaffer assaulted his wife.

Barbara Laughman sustained critical injuries in the attack, and succumbed to them on June 10 at an Encompass Health facility in York County, according to Gay.

Her cause of death was determined to be complications due to multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death a homicide, Gay said.