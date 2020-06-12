x
Adams County couple creates tree resembled like a dragon for stress reliever during pandemic

Georgi Anderson and husband Michael Wholey decorated their tree-like a dragon with the help of family and friends after it fell during a storm in their backyard.

GARDNERS, Adams County — An Adams County couple with extra time on their hands during the pandemic brought their tree back to life.

Georgi Anderson and husband Michael Wholey decorated their tree-like a dragon with the help of family and friends after it fell during a storm in their backyard.

The couple says it's been a fun activity during the pandemic and a safe way to de-stress and spend time outside.

"Because of the situation that we're in, with COVID, only a few people can come at a time, everybody's masked, and you get to just welcome the dragon," said Anderson. "So we can talk, we can be outside and kinda' have a little fun."

The couple says everyone is welcome to stop by and add to the dragon. 

