Adams County church packs thousands of meals for charity

The goal was to package between 15,000 and 20,000 meals of rice, soy, and lentils in the span of three hours.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local church and nonprofit teamed up in Gettysburg on Sunday with the goal of packing thousands of meals to fight hunger; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church hosted the organization Rise Against Hunger at its location in Adams County.

More than 150 volunteers turned out to participate.

"The Presbyterian Church has a Presbyterian Hunger Program, the PHP, which seeks to live out the call that we have as Christians, to feed people who are food insecure," Minister John Caleb McClure told FOX43 on Sunday.

"These programs...are seeking to end that and it's a great way to be involved in your community, reaching out," McClure said.

Meals from Sunday's event will go to families worldwide.