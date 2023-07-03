Gov. Josh Shapiro urges PA residents to be kind today to mark '1-4-3 Day'

Today marks the 5th annual 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania native Mr. Rogers, who used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You on his TV show.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today marks the fifth annual 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, and Governor Josh Shapiro issued a call to residents to share in acts of kindness to celebrate and honor the memory of native son Fred Rogers, who regularly used "1-4-3" as a way of saying "I-Love-You" on his beloved television series, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

His reference was to the number of letters in each word, and May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

“This year on 1-4-3 Day, take some time to spread a little extra joy throughout the Commonwealth, to yourself and to others,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “It's incredible to see how Pennsylvanians have embraced 1-4-3 Day since its inception—whether volunteering, donating to those in need, or simply taking an extra moment to make a friend, family member, or neighbor smile. We can’t wait to see the new and creative ways Pennsylvanians express their kindness this year.”

As in past years, a “Kindness Generator” will be available at pa.gov/143-day, providing inspiration for the day as well as a “Kindness Tracker” to tally all the good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Residents are encouraged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share their acts and help spread the movement.