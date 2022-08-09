At least one airlifted from York County crash

The crash reportedly occurred on Hanover Road, near Stoverstown Road in Jackson Township. At least one person has been airlifted.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has reportedly occurred on Hanover and Stoverstown Roads in Jackson Township, York County.

The crash reportedly occurred around 6:45 p.m. and police are currently on the scene.

There is a helicopter on the scene and at least one person is being airlifted following the crash.

According to responding officials at the scene, it was a multi-vehicle accident.

The video below is from the scene of the crash.