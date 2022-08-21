Acting Middletown football coach speaks at Saturday scrimmage

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation.
FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
"It's just an honor," Brodish said. "Unfortunate circumstances, but like, I knew I wanted to get involved and give back to the community in some way. I've been here for eight, nine years now. So this is just—the role to me doesn't really mean anything. It's just doing what I would have been doing anyways, no matter what was gonna go on. So it's just an honor to be around our kids. It's—I love this community."
Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter confirmed at the game that a statement from Middletown regarding the incident—which was originally expected to be released Friday afternoon—is now projected to be released this coming Monday afternoon.
Dr. Hunter did not comment further on the hazing investigation.