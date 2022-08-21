Acting Middletown football coach speaks at Saturday scrimmage

"It's just an honor," Brodish said. "Unfortunate circumstances, but like, I knew I wanted to get involved and give back to the community in some way. I've been here for eight, nine years now. So this is just—the role to me doesn't really mean anything. It's just doing what I would have been doing anyways, no matter what was gonna go on. So it's just an honor to be around our kids. It's—I love this community."