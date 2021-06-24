ACLU selling shirts celebrating cheerleader's Snapchat Supreme Court victory

The $40 shirts have, "f school, softball, cheer, everything" in reference to the student's profanity-laden rant.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — The American Civil Liberties Union won the U.S. Supreme Court case this week defending the First Amendment rights of former Mahanoy Area cheerleader Brandi Levy.

Now the ACLU is capitalizing off that historic victory.

The organization is selling T-shirts bearing the words of Levy's infamous Snapchat rant, profanity and all.

The same rant that got levy suspended from the cheerleading squad and led to the case before the high court.