A unique back-to-school celebration for Annville-Cleona School District

Dozens of cars drove through the high school parking lot for a taste of Little Dutchmen school spirit and some delicious Farm Show milkshakes.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Whether online, in-person, or a combination of the two, students are once again starting school. This school year feels different to many students, though, with COVID-19 looming and canceling so many things they love and enjoy.

Thursday night, though, the energy was contagious outside Annville-Cleona High School. The Farm Show milkshakes were also plentiful.

Annville-Cleona School District is celebrating the school year with a unique celebration... And it's bringing a lot of smiles. Full story tonight on @fox43 at 10. @AnnvilleCleona pic.twitter.com/ainR5ni460 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) August 27, 2020

"It's fantastic. Do you hear the music, the beeping, the cheering?!" said High School Principal Laurie Bowersox.

The district held a drive-through celebration to kick off the school year. Students on all sports teams showed their pride, the band played, and community members drove through the high school parking lot for a Farm Show milkshake.

"It's endless. The line keeps coming. We can't stop!" said parent Jim Plummer.

"How do you not have fun with this, and remember this is what school is all about?" said Principal Bowersox.

While you couldn't see it, Principal Bowersox greeted every student, parent, and community with a smile beneath her mask.

"The biggest thing we've gotten every time we have a community stakeholder event, they say, 'we want normalcy. We want our world back,'" explained Bowersox.

Principal Bowersox says the district couldn't cancel its yearly bash so officials decided to make it a drive-through event and coronavirus safe for everyone involved. Athletes, faculty, and administrators all wore masks.

"I think this is an opportunity, and you can see just by this response that this community of Cleona-Annville is awesome," added Plummer. "Even though they can't get out of their cars, they understand.'

"I think it's great," said parent Amber Shutt. "I'm glad they're doing this to get everyone involved because coronavirus is bumming us all out."

Like many students, Shutt's second grader Logan said he can't wait to see his friends.

"I love doing school, and going to football right away," said 7-year-old Logan.

Annville-Cleona School District's school year is set to begin Monday with a hybrid learning model. The district hopes to have in-person instruction beginning September 10.