Pharmacies see shortage of over-the-counter medication

YORK, Pa. — Some over-the-counter medications are in short supply due to the spike in respiratory illnesses.

“We have seen that some parents have reported a bit of difficulty getting those medications," said Dr. Chris Russo with Wellspan Health.

FOX43 stopped by three pharmacies in York and found that, while they had items in stock, they were running low.

Health experts want parents to know there’s no reason to stock up on medications.

“We talk to parents about when to treat a fever, when not to treat a fever, and [that] the fever is the body’s response so that’s not the culprit. [The question is] why does the child have the fever," said Russo.

Experts also say parents should not panic if they don’t find what they’re looking for.

“It might not be in that first place you look, but if it’s not at the CVS, it’ll be at the Rite Aid, or the Walmart or Target or whatever might be," said Russo.