A snow storm unfolds in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday's snow storm kept municipalities throughout Pennsylvania on high alert.
Both Lancaster County and Lancaster City declared an emergency because of the impending snow storm Wednesday.
In the Red Rose City, people removed their vehicles from designated snow emergency routes by noon to avoid being ticketed and/or towed. Officials say once the snow emergency is lifted, people can return their cars to those spots.
Snow emergency routes can be found at: www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.
In the meantime, the city allowed free parking in several city garages.
Commissioners say the county declared a snow emergency in case disaster relief funding through the state becomes available after the storm.
The county suspended transit services at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They will continue to be suspended through Thursday.
In Manheim Township, FOX43 caught people shoveling out even before the heavy snow hit.
In East Hempfield Township, kids took advantage of the precipitation. They made snow angels and had snowball fights.