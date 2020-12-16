A snow storm unfolds in Lancaster County

Both Lancaster County and Lancaster City declared an emergency because of the impending snow storm Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday's snow storm kept municipalities throughout Pennsylvania on high alert.

In the Red Rose City, people removed their vehicles from designated snow emergency routes by noon to avoid being ticketed and/or towed. Officials say once the snow emergency is lifted, people can return their cars to those spots.

Snow emergency routes can be found at: www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.

Parking, Street Cleaning & Snow Removal | City of Lancaster, PA

In the meantime, the city allowed free parking in several city garages.

Commissioners say the county declared a snow emergency in case disaster relief funding through the state becomes available after the storm.

The county suspended transit services at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They will continue to be suspended through Thursday.

In Manheim Township, FOX43 caught people shoveling out even before the heavy snow hit.