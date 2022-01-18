A tour is helping "at-risk" youth discover new career opportunities

The Program focuses on helping at-risk youth and exposing them to different career opportunities and prospects, things they can do for their future.

YORK, Pa. — Kyvon Ward has been part of The Program's Project Future Focus Youth Reentry Program for roughly five months. He says the program has been more than what he expected.

“People actually care about you in the program, and [in] a lot of other programs you don’t get that," said Ward.

On Wednesday, The Program did an Endless Opportunities Tour that stopped by several locations throughout York, like Penn State York and Skillet 2 Plate Soul Bistro. The tour was a collaboration with The Program and York City Police.

“Taking them around the local colleges and introducing them to different career paths. We have a real estate agent, military recruiter, healthcare workers, everyone really involved in this to try to show our youth that there are different opportunities for them," said AliceAnne Frost, the coordinator of The Program.

Ward was part of the youth that jumped at the chance.

“I’m here to really just find new opportunities, like colleges, businesses, careers," he said.

He encourages anyone who is hesitant to take a leap of faith and take advantage of the opportunities being given.

“Just try it. You need to stop letting other people fill your head up. If you feel like something is right for you, just do it," said Ward.

There are about 20 kids who are part of The Program and three of those attended Wednesday's Endless Opportunities Tour.