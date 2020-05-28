A pandemic isn't stopping a coffee shop from opening a second location in Lancaster

"It's amazing, we're excited to be here for Lancaster," said Mark Fisher. Hew Holland Coffee opened its doors to customers this week in the city.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The newest coffee shop on the block, New Holland Coffee opened its doors to customers on Tuesday in Lancaster.

A pandemic isn't stopping the owners of New Holland Coffee from expanding their business.

"We chose to open in a safe way, we put up plexiglass, employees are wearing masks and we thought nows the time," said the President and Owner of Hew Holland Coffee, Mark Fisher.

They started designing their new space on King Street in the city last August, with the original grand opening date set for the first day of spring.

For the last two months their doors have been closed.

They were ready to go, with training and their soft opening complete. But, the order to close dine in services came down from Governor Tom Wolf.

After a few weeks of waiting, Mark Fisher and his wife Mary said they were getting anxious and wanted to get their employees back to work.

Fisher said, “So we decided the employees hadn’t worked in like eight weeks so we decided to bring them back, and do a grand opening during a pandemic… I know it sounds crazy!"

Serving up an array of hot and cold coffees, plus breakfast and lunch Mark and Mary Fisher said their goal was to create a unique menu with a comfortable cafe feel for their customers.

If there's one thing they do not regret, it's opening up their second location during a pandemic.

Their first shop opened up in New Holland, Lancaster County nearly 15 years ago. Fisher said they completely renovated it two years ago.

“It’s just been amazing there’s no negative feedback and it feels good to have some exciting news today, and thats what we're exited about we are excited to be here for Lancaster," said Fisher.

Their new cafe is on 29 E King Street in the City of Lancaster. They are open from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Right now they are only offering take out, and are hoping to have outdoor seating when the county moves into the yellow phase of reopening next week.

Fisher said you can come in to check out their new store and order in-person, or you can place your order ahead online.

The original location, on Main Street in New Holland has a takeout window for customers.