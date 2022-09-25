Disaster support system connects people to recovery services in York County

The group says it started this as a way to help their community.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a little over a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pennsylvania and some people are still dealing with the damages.

The York County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to roll out a statewide support system to help Pennsylvanians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Not long after Ida hit south-central Pennsylvania, those who suffered damages were able to receive some funding, but officials say this might not have been sufficient.

“But the reality is that, for a lot of people, that wasn’t enough," said Ted Czech, with the York County PA Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say with the Disaster Case Management System (DCMP), people still dealing with damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be connected with a case worker to determine whether they are eligible for additional help.

“They need to show that they have damage, they have unmet needs, and that with the means that are available to them currently, they can’t meet those needs on their own," said Czech.

The help will not come in the form of money, but instead through support services.

“Say your floor was destroyed, we can help replace that possibly, you need a hot water heater, you need a furnace, things of that nature," said Czech

The group says it started the program as a way to help their community.

“They just want to help support other people that are less fortunate because it could happen to anyone, disasters don’t discriminate," said Czech.