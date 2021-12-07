The need for school bus drivers exacerbated by the pandemic; here's what one company in Lancaster County is offering to attract drivers

Every year, transportation companies put a call out for more school bus drivers. Some companies report the issue has compounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Every year, transportation companies put a call out for more school bus drivers.

Some companies are reporting that the need to find new drivers has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

FOX43 went to Schultz Transportation in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County to talk with management about what it's been like trying to find drivers this year.

Every year, officials say they have to immediately start looking for workers once the school year ends. It can take well over a month to have a new worker cleared to run routes and trained to drive a bus.

One of the issues is some bus drivers are not returning to their jobs when schools reopen. Some bus companies report having older drivers with pre-existing medical conditions who are more at risk of complications from COVID-19. Then, companies face the issue of drivers transitioning to jobs in the private sector which may pay more or offer other benefits.

Schultz Transportation decided to offer a $500 bonus for new drivers. However, that has since been upped to $2,000 in an effort to entice new employees.

The family-owned and operated company has been in the school bus industry since 1955 and serves four school districts in the Lancaster County area. Over the years, business has grown from 3 buses to 270 vehicles in today's fleet.

Schultz is also offering $17 an hour to drive. In addition to that, President Mike Kramer says Schultz pays for the background checks needed to drive as well as people's CDL licenses.

Another obstacle some companies report is that drivers are responsible for a 40-foot bus that can potentially be filled with dozens of students. They must navigate routes with other drivers who may zip by the bus when a driver is attempting to pick up students or who drive aggressively.