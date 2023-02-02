A look back at the radical Thaddeus Stevens | Black History Keystones

Known to be "fiercely against slavery," Stevens practiced law in Gettysburg and Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Historians find it hard to compartmentalize the character of Thaddeus Stevens in nineteenth-century politics. He prided himself as a proclaimed radical, but he was out of sorts with his contemporaries in the House.

However, many historians could surmise he was revolutionary, or the closest thing to it, in his position toward slavery and equal rights for Black Americans.

Stevens began as a scrappy boy in Vermont and grew up to be a boisterous and prominent statesman in central Pennsylvania. Historians said he was an "egalitarian to his bones" early in his political career.

Before the first shots rang out on Fort Sumter, Dr. Christine Heyrman, the Robert W. and Shirley P. Grimble Professor of American History at the University of Delaware, said Stevens saw the conflict with the Southern states as a way to forcefully end slavery.

"Right from the get-go, [Stevens] wants the most forceful measures being used against the Confederacy," said Heyrman. "And to create this kind of homogeneity of what citizenship means.”

In the House, Stevens was fighting a war himself.

He was able to help pass civil rights and Reconstruction amendments following the Civil War. These include the abolishment of slavery, equal protection under the law, and finally, enfranchisement.

However, Stevens' radical vision of the complete reconstruction of the Southern states went further than what was added to the Constitution and was not agreeable to many of his contemporaries.

"[Stevens] was calling for dispossessing southerners, who own more than 200 acres, and redistributing that land among the people that they have enslaved," said Heyrman.

Stevens argued that redistributing the land would give the Black population political and economic power, and true economic independence.

Now, historians say Stevens' history is nearly forgotten by many Americans. Many in southcentral Pennsylvania want to change that.

Ross Hetrick is the founder of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, a non-profit located in Gettysburg that promotes the memory and legacy of the Pennsylvania statesman.

The Lancaster Historical Society is currently renovating the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Historic Site, to transform it into an interactive and visual museum called, Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History & Democracy.