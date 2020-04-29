A local musician is offering free lessons online for those that still want to learn a new instrument

Many people are finding new hobbies while stuck indoors, and if one of those new hobbies is music - Rod Goelz has you covered.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While staying indoors, we are all discovering new hobbies to pass the time. Some of us have turned to the garden, others to exercise, and there are those that still wish to learn how to play an instrument. That's where Rod Goelz comes in.

Musician, educator, author, composer, and arranger - Goelz does it all. This musical genius is looking to change the sound of your quarantine, one chord at a time. Goelz is taking playing the guitar to a deeper level and teaching the theory behind the notes.

Rod explains, “We’re too busy trying to play the guitar. We’re getting into it, but we don’t understand the theory and the rhythm. Now, we can talk about lots of stuff that will help us understand what we are doing better. That way when we get back to it, all of this stuff will be so much easier”.

Goelz fully understands the therapeutic power that music has, but he also knows that there’s more to playing than just strumming a chord. He goes on to say, “Whenever we have something we can create - whether it be pottery or painting or writing a song or trying to express yourself on your instrument - that feels like church”.

As an educator, Goelz is both prepared and excited to teach all ages and all experience levels. And since he can’t jam out with his musicians in person, he’s making his lessons available to everyone online. He says, “Every week is a different thing, so it’s a free lesson on Mondays from 4 PM to whenever. It’s usually about half an hour, but if people are asking questions I can stay on for an hour".

From those who have never had a music lesson before to the sweet-sounding prodigies of the world, everyone can benefit from a little musical therapy.