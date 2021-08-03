A Lancaster pastor is helping the community get easier access to the Covid-19

"There has been a desire to be vaccinated but the access seems to be limited,” said Pastor Forbes.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "I'm charged with leading people--I'm charged with not only their spiritual health, but their mental health--their physical health,” said Pastor Forbes.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Roland Forbes has heard firsthand from members of the Lancaster community the struggles of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pastor Forbes says in hearing testimonies from people---he knew he had to do something.

"Open up multiple points of access--in terms of setting up churches and other locations particularly within the city and then providing transportation for people to get there,” he said.

He says he's also partnered with other pastors, the local NAACP and physicians to provide education on the safety of the covid-19 vaccine.

"Setting up some conversations between ourselves and the doctors on Facebook, TCP network, on other mains of media, and trying to help people understand there isn't a risk,” he said.

Pastor Forbes says his main goal with this initiative is to save lives.

"We want people to be able to come back together and to be able to visit one another,” he said.

Lancaster County will have a soft opening of their mass vaccination site on Wednesday -- with a limited vaccination schedule.