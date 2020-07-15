A Girl Scout's mission to bring joy to children with special needs in Lancaster County

Abby Musser is hoping to raise $13,000 so she can purchase and install adaptive swings at Lititz Springs Park. She's also working towards the Gold Award.

LITITZ, Pa. — 17-year-old Abby Musser isn't afraid to get her hands in the mud. The teenager is an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts from Troop 70256 in Lititz, Lancaster County.

“I’m not your typical teenager high school senior,” said Abby. “I don't think any of my other friends would call me typical either.”

In fact, she says she enjoys rooting through the soil.

“I enjoy weeding as much as it is weird,” laughed Abby.

Abby is going garden to garden in an effort to raise money for a Girl Scout's project.

“I think I have dreamed about this project since like middle school,” explained Abby.

The Warwick High School senior is working towards her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest achievement she can receive within the organization and is equivalent to the Eagle award in Boy Scouts.

“It is a lot of work depending on, like, what you want to do. Some girls can complete it in a year. Some take up to three,” explained Abby.

Abby is going on year three; so far, she says she has clocked more than 60 hours on the project. She is hoping to raise $13,000 all so she can purchase and install an adaptive swing set for children with special needs at Lititz Springs Park.

“We had a family friend who had just given birth to a boy,” explained Musser. “He had a genetic disorder which just kind of paralyzes him when he has certain episodes. At that moment, I decided I wanted to go for this and help him out and future kids so that like they can experience swinging.”

COVID-19 threw a wrench in Abby's plans. It forced the teen to cancel some fundraisers so Abby had to think on her feet.

That's when Abby decided to do what she enjoys to raise the cash. The Girl Scout only charges people $15 a yard or garden. She says some of her clients offer more though because they know what it's going towards.

As for how she has stayed motivated?

“I can make the world a better place even just starting my own hometown,” said Abby.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” added Blevins. “Oh, I am beyond [proud] I really am.”

Abby has raised $6,800 so far. She hopes to have the swing set installed by next Spring or early Summer.

She says she is willing to work for neighbors; she just needs a mower or mulch.