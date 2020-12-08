'A dream come true': Man quits carpentry, opens Lego store in Lancaster

Ron Daggett signed the paperwork for his dream come true one week before COVID-19 shut nearly everything down... Talk about scary.

Once a carpenter building real homes, now, Ron Daggett is spending his time putting together Lego houses at Brick Heads in Lancaster.

"Is this a dream come true?" asked FOX43's Grace Griffaton.

"It is," replied Daggett.

"Initially, it was upsetting . I was really concerned," explained Daggett.

That concern quickly turned into productivity when Daggett realized he had more time to put together creative displays.

"That kind of time frame gave me the time to set up," he said.

With unessential businesses forced to close, the new business owner began to setup shop.

"I was swamped getting this ready," explained Daggett.

He built a wall made for 640 Lego characters. Many of them, customers will likely recognize: Harry Potter, the Joker, and who doesn't love Yoda?

"It's fun to watch people scan the wall because they don't want to miss one. Maybe it's the one they want," explained Daggett.

If the wall doesn't satisfy your inner child or actual children, you can build your own character and take it home.

"There are thousands of different combinations you can build there," explained Daggett.

Daggett has built his entire family, which includes a wife and two boys.

There are also places for kids to build their own creations and many Lego sets to purchase which are displayed on the store's wall. Some sets are brand new; others are a bit more nostalgic.

"There is stuff like Scooby Doo which is very collectible and Lord of the Rings things and The Hobbit," said Daggett.

People can buy Legos, sell their own sets to Daggett, or trade collectibles. Daggett says some people drive hours to get different sets which could sell within just days.

"This was a main stop on the trip," explained Michelle Filipovich, who drove over two and a half hours with her son from the State College area. "He has tons of sets. He puts them together every day. He really likes them."

Some days, Daggett says the lines outside of the store get so long, no thanks to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, it can take upwards of 45 minutes for customers to get inside Brick Heads.

"I am the type of person who when the lines back up, I feel very guilty," he said.

Daggett says that's the hardest part: Watching customers wait outside in the heat. He worries his clientele could grow frustrated.

"The most rewarding part? Being able to do something that I love," said Daggett. "It's a complete turn. One [being a carpenter] is hard on the body. It's exhausting. This - it doesn't matter how many hours in the day you do it. You're happy."

You can put a price on a rare Lego set, but you definitely can't put a price on a passion that has been so wildly successful, Daggett says he will need a bigger store next year.