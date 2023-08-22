Couple with York County ties escape deadly wildfires in Maui

Eric and Valerye Zimmerman were forced from their Lahaina home during the wildfires. Now they're helping coordinate local relief efforts.

YORK, Pa. — Two weeks have passed since the Zimmerman family lost their home in the Maui wildfires. However, the memories of the fire spreading and their escape remain fresh in their minds.

"It happened so fast," recalled Valerye Zimmerman.

Valerye and Eric are among hundreds of people from Lahaina who were displaced on August 8. They fled on foot as the heavy winds carried the thick smoke over their neighborhood.

Eric, who is originally from Hanover, York County, recorded the smoke as he escaped.

“I’m covered, literally, in black ash with a backpack on, and I’m certain I had a look on my face that I’ve never had before," said Eric. "No one knew what was going on or how horrible it really was.”

“It was like a warzone," said Valerye. "Everything was exploding around you, it was dark, there was live ash, it was just chaos.”

The Zimmermans escaped to the north part of Maui, where they're staying with another family.

Immediately after the fire, the two began spearheading relief efforts from the restaurant they work at. To date, Eric and Valerye have helped distribute more than 16,000 meals to their displaced neighbors and first responders.

"Not everyone is able to travel, some of the older folks or homes that are housing misplaced Lahaina refugees can’t cook for 15 to 20 people," said Valerye.

“I mean that’s what is fueling us, feeding people," said Eric. "We’ve been in the restaurant industry for a long time and that’s what we’re going to continue to do after this."

Eric says the West Maui community is rallying together during the relief efforts. He added that a spirit of generosity will continue to help the people of Lahaina as it continues to rebuild.

“The aloha spirit is a real thing," said Eric. "It doesn’t matter if you’re from Hawaii or not, aloha is a very real thing and it’s being demonstrated so heavily right now, and it’s what’s fueling everyone.”