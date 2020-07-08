A conversation about racial equity in education

Education leaders addressed racial achievement gaps and school reopenings during a virtual town hall hosted by the NAACP's Lancaster Branch.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Branch of the NAACP is addressing racial equity in education through virtual town hall events every Thursday night.

The discussions are part of the NAACP’s #WeAreDoneDying campaign, a Call-to-Action to fight for the rights of Black communities and expose inequities embedded in the country.

Local school leaders and activists addressed racial achievement gaps and discussed the importance of encouraging students of color to become educators.

“There’s research and data that suggest when an African-American student has a teacher of color, the likelihood of them not dropping out goes up 30% and that’s huge,” said Dr. Nikole Hollins-Sims, educational consultant for the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN).

Tonight, an imperative conversation between local education leaders on race, equity, reopening and cultural curriculum in schools. More details on the virtual town hall hosted by @lancaster_naacp TONIGHT at 10:00 on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/iL3StbSwom — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) August 7, 2020

Education leaders have less than one month to figure out how to safely reopen schools. The York City School District is giving families the option to choose between in-person learning or K-12 Bearcat Cyber Academy.

“Do we recognize the fact that Covid-19 disproportionately impacts communities of color? Do we prioritize that by keeping kids at home through virtual learning? Or do we prioritize the fact that we know that there are social and emotional needs right now, food insecurities right now that we need to address? That would help to have kids in-person, building those relationships,” said Dr. Jill Koser, director of curriculum for the York City School District.

The School District of Lancaster (SDL) is taking an all-remote approach. A potential hybrid plan hinges on whether COVID-19 infection rates are low enough across the city to safely reopen classrooms.

School leaders said it is vital to implement culturally responsive curriculum that empowers students to take ownership of their learning.

“I think that we have to be able to define diversity. Know more about our students and their backgrounds. We can’t teach diverse students if we don’t know who they are,” said Mark Simms, principal of Southeast Middle School in SDL.