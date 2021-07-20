Unprecedented staff turnover, lengthy wait lists a part of what one worker calls a 'childcare crisis'

Some childcare centers say they cannot keep staff, and some families say they're having a hard time getting their children enrolled in daycare.

YORK, Pa. — High turnover and lengthy waitlists: Some childcare centers say they cannot keep staff, and some families say they're having a hard time getting their children enrolled in daycare.

People took to Facebook to air their frustrations. One man wrote, "Went to check out a daycare last week that had a waitlist until December. We get there to tour the waitlist moved to April."

Another woman said, "Thankfully I have childcare, but I’ve noticed in my own daycare they are understaffed, people cannot afford it, or they are booked up."

One mother commented, "When I was looking at daycares for my kids, almost every place I called had an outrageous waitlist and NONE of them had a slot for both of my kids. Just before I enrolled them in separate daycares, we got a break and one of the daycares had an opening for both. I'm still on close to 6 waitlists now."

FOX43 spoke with Ruby Martin with the YWCA York about what she calls a "childcare crisis."

"I've never, ever... I started in this field in 1989 so this is 33 years. I've never seen anything like this," Martin told FOX43.

Martin says she has seen it all when it comes to childcare. The York County woman heads the Child and Youth Program for the nonprofit organization. She is also the board chair for the PA Childcare Association and teaches at Harrisburg Area Community College.

"I have dealt with staff turnover. I've dealt with staffing issues. There has never been a time where I posted a position where I haven't gotten at least someone to apply and accept a position. There are limited applications, and nobody is accepting positions," explained Martin.

It's having an impact on the YWCA's infant-toddler program.

"We're capped at the number of children we can accommodate," stated Martin.

Martin says part of the issue stems from other industries being able to pay more. She says qualified workers are also leaving childcare centers to go work at schools which she says also pay more. Being a nonprofit organization, Martin says there is only so much the YWCA, and others like it, can do to resolve the issue.

"We can't put this on the back of families. We can't charge families $60, $70 more a week. There are some centers that exist in areas that can do that," she said.

Those centers, Martin says, are also facing turnover. She hopes the government can intervene in some way.

"I think we're always going to depend on some sort of outside sourcing so government stepping up like what they did with public schools might be a really good way to get funding into childcare programs," suggested Martin.

She has a message for parents who may be frustrated with the state of things: