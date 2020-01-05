A bill to allow local health departments to perform COVID-19 antibody tests to be voted on by the House on Monday

Local health departments can not currently administer the tests because they are not FDA-approved

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill to allow COVID-19 antibody testing is set to be voted on by the State House next week. Currently, local health departments can purchase antibody testing but, they can't administer the tests to first-responders and medical personnel because they aren't FDA-approved.

The legislation would allow them to do so. The tests would just require a drop of someone's blood to test if they have antibodies built up of the virus.

"I think the we can all agree, the way to move forward in this crisis is testing," said Rep. John Lawrence, (R) Chester and Lancaster Counties. "It looks like drugs or a vaccine are a long way off. If drugs and vaccine are a long way off then we need to ramp up testing quickly."