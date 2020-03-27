99 State Police Academy Cadets graduate with virtual ceremony

The 158th cadet class of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy made history Friday as the first to have an online graduation.

"Usually it's open to the public," Trooper Brent Miller, the Director of Communications, said. "Media is usually invited. But this graduation was just held at the State Police Academy. Family members had to watch it just like I had to on Facebook Live."

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 99 cadets practiced social distancing by spacing themselves out in the auditorium at the Academy in Derry township.

State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick told the cadets they were ready for the next step in their careers.

"It's a lot of hard work, dedication," Trooper Miller said. "And it's a day for them to really be proud of themselves and their family members as well to be proud of them that now they can call themselves a Pennsylvania State Trooper."

Special awards for physical fitness, high scholastics, marksmanship, driving skills, and leadership were handed out to cadets who excelled at the Academy.

Philip Pronick of Dauphin County was presented the Leadership Award by Academy staff. Then, it was time for the oath.

Some family members who were supposed to present badges to the cadets were not able to do it because of COVID-19 and social distancing.

"It is a special moment and unfortunately a lot of family members could not present badges today," Trooper Miller said. "However it doesn't mean they cannot celebrate later on. Everyone's safety is of the utmost importance."

The 158th State Police Academy class was left with a final message, that the uniform comes with great responsibility and not to abuse their positions.