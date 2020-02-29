97-year-old man dies after falling outside his York County house

Philip Leiphart was found unresponsive on the ground outside his house, according to the release.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 97-year-old man was found dead outside of his house in Lower Windsor Township Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Philip Leiphart was found unresponsive on the ground, according to the release.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to his home on the 800 block of Poff Road around 9:30 Friday morning,

During the investigation, it was found that Leiphart fell while walking outside his house and wasn't able to stand up. He died from his injuries and likely hypothermia, the coroner said.