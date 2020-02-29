97-year-old man dies after falling outside his house, Lower Windsor Township

He died from his injuries and likely hypothermia, the coroner says.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 97-year-old man was found dead outside his house in Lower Windsor Township Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Yesterday at approximately 9:27 a.m., the York County Coroner dispatched to the 800 block of Poff Road for a reported fatality of a man found outside his residence.

Philip Leiphart was found unresponsive on the ground outside his house, a release says.

During the investigation, it was found that Leiphart fell while walking outside his house and wasn't able to stand up. He died from his injuries and likely hypothermia, the coroner says.