93-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 93-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township Saturday afternoon, police said.
Authorities say at 2:26 p.m. the crash occurred at the intersection of East Market Street and Mills Street.
According to officials, a silver Mazda CX7 made a left turn from the westbound lanes of East Market Street onto Mills Street and collided with a black Ford F150 traveling eastbound.
Authorities say the people inside the Mazda were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The passenger, who was the 93-year-old woman, died at the hospital. There is no word on the woman's identity.
The driver of the Ford is being treated for his injuries, police said.
Anyone that witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at (717)-757-3525 or the non-emergency 911 number at (717)-854-5571.