93-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township

Authorities say at 2:26 p.m. the crash occurred at the intersection of East Market Street and Mills Street.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 93-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, a silver Mazda CX7 made a left turn from the westbound lanes of East Market Street onto Mills Street and collided with a black Ford F150 traveling eastbound.

Authorities say the people inside the Mazda were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The passenger, who was the 93-year-old woman, died at the hospital. There is no word on the woman's identity.

The driver of the Ford is being treated for his injuries, police said.