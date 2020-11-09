Stair climb at Pennsylvania State Capitol to honor 19th anniversary of 9/11

Participants walked the capitol steps 25 times to equal 110 flights of stairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Up and down the Pennsylvania State Capitol steps, 25 times to equal 110 flights of stairs to honor the emergency personnel who ran into the World Trade Center 19 years ago.

"We're climbing up and down," said Hope Stewart, 9/11 stair climb organizer. "Like one firefighter pointed out to me today, they didn't come down stairs. They only went up."

The act of climbing the stairs was personal for some.

"Once a firefighter always a firefighter," said firefighter Gary Straw. "Time, day place, we help those in need."

For others, the stair climb was about making sure this day is never forgotten.

"it was the most horrific day in the history of our country," said State Rep. Greg Rothman, (R) Cumberland County.

"It's a day we always need to remember," said Stewart.

With each step taken at the capitol, many said all they could think about was what was going through the minds of first responders as they entered the World Trade Center minutes after the attack, as everyone else was running away.

"It's nothing compared to what those men and women did," said Rep. Rothman. "They didn't know what they were running into but they ran anyway."