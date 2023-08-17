America's 911 Foundation motorcyclists hit the road for annual memorial ride

America's 911 Ride began Thursday as riders make their way to Shanksville to pay respect to those killed on Flight 93 during the September 11 attacks.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders took to the road to honor those who lost their lives on September 11 in an annual event that spans generations.

For more than 20 years, Roger Flick, the executive board member of America’s 911 Foundation has revved his motorcycle for a cause.

“We do this ride to remember all those people that were taken from us that day and let them know we haven’t forgotten about them,” Flick said.

The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. The World Trade Center and Pentagon were among the locations attacked after several plans were hijacked.

Flight 93 was also hijacked, but crashed landed in Shanksville, killing all on board.

Flick says the emotions from that day have not changed.

“Even after twenty years it still chokes me up, it’s a very emotional ride,” Flick described.

Shortly after the attacks, several riders organized a memorial ride event to visit the three locations that were attacked. From there, the event expanded and attracted more riders, eventually transforming into America’s 911 Ride.

The memorial ride officially begins in Shanksville at the Flight 93 memorial. Riders will then travel to the Pentagon in DC and end their trip in New York, at the site where the World Trade Center once stood. In preparation for the ride, many riders decorated their motorcycles to show their connection to 9/11 and first responders.

“We’re motorcycle enthusiasts and we’re always looking for a good cause to ride our bikes,” Flick said.

The memorial ride doesn’t just pay tribute to those who served in the past, it’s a way to say, ‘thank you’ to those first responders serving today.

Many riders are parents whose children are police, military, or firefighters. Some riders are former first responders themselves.

Flick himself had a son who lost his life as a first responder. His motorcycle is decorated with his son’s name.

“That’s who our foundation supports, the active first responders that are out there putting their lives on the line every day now,” Flick described.

Although Flick will never forget what happened over two decades ago, he hopes the next generation will rev to remember.

“We need a lot of young people to step up and carry the ball forward,” Flick said.